5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $465,000

Historic home in the desirable Monteith neighborhood. Huge home with spacious rooms. Craftsman style interior with original woodwork. Built ins include hutch and bench. New kitchen and bath in 2017. Custom island and shelves, butcher block counters. Refreshed bath upstairs and new paint throughout. Master is a huge 15x27 with 2 walk in closets. Basement is partially finished. Great fenced yard, garage, mature landscape including fruit trees. RV parking. Upgrades include plumbing and electrical. Must see!