Historic home in the desirable Monteith neighborhood. Huge home with spacious rooms. Craftsman style interior with original woodwork. Built ins include hutch and bench. New kitchen and bath in 2017. Custom island and shelves, butcher block counters. Refreshed bath upstairs and new paint throughout. Master is a huge 15x27 with 2 walk in closets. Basement is partially finished. Great fenced yard, garage, mature landscape including fruit trees. RV parking. Upgrades include plumbing and electrical. Must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Benton County is going the governor one step further.
- Updated
An Albany man driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 was killed northeast of Harrisburg on Sunday morning when his car collided with a semi truck.
- Updated
Jason Christensen of Albany was on his way to work in Salem one day when he saw a man sleeping outside under the overhang of the roof of a business.
- Updated
SHEDD — A woman escaped a structure fire that destroyed her Shedd home on Highway 99E early Tuesday morning.
- Updated
UPDATE: 9:19 p.m. Thursday.
- Updated
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man Wednesday morning following a standoff that started with him firing shots at deputies…
- Updated
A Lebanon man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother.
- Updated
Two Idanha men were killed on Highway 22 after their car went over an embankment Monday afternoon.
- Updated
Oregon has been setting new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly every day lately, and Wednesday was no exception.
- Updated
The Albany Fire Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office helped with a multi-agency water rescue Sunday afternoon on the Santiam River.