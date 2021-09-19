Historic home in the desirable Monteith neighborhood. Huge home with spacious rooms. Craftsman-style interior with original woodwork. Built-in hutch. Original hardwood throughout. New kitchen and bath in 2017. New tile in upstairs bath. Most rooms have new paint. Master is huge with 2 walk-in closets. The basement is partially finished. Fenced yard with mature landscape. RV parking. Upgraded plumbing and electrical. Includes porch, deck, patio, and garden area. This home won't last! Must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kerri Tatum, the secondary education director of Greater Albany Public Schools, submitted her letter of resignation last Thursday morning to i…
- Updated
All lanes of Interstate 5 in Salem are closed at the D Street overpass “for a law enforcement action,” according to a flash alert by the Orego…
- Updated
The FBI has arrested an Albany man for allegedly threatening an Oregon public official regarding COVID-19 vaccines and other matters.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
- Updated
A prominent Corvallis builder of student housing is facing a city violation order that might require significantly reworking a new unit built …
- Updated
A "bid-rigging" scheme dreamed up by a New York money manager bilked millions out of Oregon's pension program, state officials allege.
- Updated
A Lebanon man was arrested on Monday for sex crimes committed against multiple victims.
- Updated
Four out of the five previous Greater Albany Public Schools board members reached settlements on Sept. 8 regarding the two ethics complaints t…
- Updated
Two Benton County residents have been added to Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
- Updated
Five employees of the Linn County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Jim Yon.