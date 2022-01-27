4 Bedroom Home in Sweet Home - $550,000

Looking for a large house, 1.92 acres, barn/shop & fenced ready for animals? This is it! With a great central location between Lebanon and Sweet Home this home features a great floor plan that is 3500 SF. 4 large bedrooms plus bonus room, & 3 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings WIC, and a large master bath on the second story. Kitchen features a great range and SS refrigerator plus much more! Outside enjoy flat land that is usable w/ multiple sheds and a large shop/barn for your animals!