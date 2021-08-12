4 Bedroom Home in Sweet Home - $519,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Graced with uninterrupted views of the valley and now available for you! This highly desirable property isocated on a quiet dead end road and on 2.51 acres w/ paved driveway, trees and usable land! 1770 SF w/ open floor plan,large LR, great kitchen & great views from every room! 4 bedroom w/ 5th bedroom option and bonus room downstairs! New exterior paint in 2020. Peaceful deck and patio space to enjoy the one of a kind view! Attached large 2 car garage and a36x36 shop w/ concrete floors & power!