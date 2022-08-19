4 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $724,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Built in 2019. One of the largest & best lots in Cascade Crest. No neighbors behind this 157' deep lot with farmland & Mt Jefferson views. Amazing floor plan with great room, office & spacious vaulted bonus room. Great set up for dual living with one bedroom downstairs with separate entrance, full bathroom and w/d hookups. Primary bedroom has it all with tray ceilings, huge walk in closet, soaking tub & shower. Quartz counters throughout. RV pad. Covered patio, UG sprinklers & AC.