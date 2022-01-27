4 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $619,950

The Columbia features an upstairs area w/bonus room, bathroom & bedroom. The main floor has 3 beds, 2 baths, Great-rm w/ gas fireplace and slider to patio. Kitchen w/granite counters, stainless appliances, soft close doors & drawers on custom painted cabinets. Master features soak tub, separate shower, dbl sink vanity & large walk-in closet. 3 car garage. Exterior photo is of the actual house. Interior Photos are of a model home of this floorplan used for example only. Estimated completion 2/15/22.