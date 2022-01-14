 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $610,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Better than new! Beautiful single level home built in 2020 on large lot with RV parking, RV electrical outlet & 3 car garage. Fully fenced and landscaped back yard, fire pit, ugs, covered patio, a/c, water softener & separate laundry room with storage. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms (2 primary suites, both with sliders to back yard), 4th bedroom would also make a great home office. Completely move in ready!

