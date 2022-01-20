 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $610,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Don't miss out on this nearly new Sublimity home! Are you looking for a place to park your RV and a 3 car garage? This is it! Single level, 4 bedroom (4th bedroom would make a great home office) 2 bath, spacious kitchen w/ island & quartz counters, walk-in pantry, vaulted ceiling in living room, fully fenced yard, UGS & 3 car garage w/ side door, paved RV pad. Primary bath w/ soaking tub & double sinks.

