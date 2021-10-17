 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $585,000

You can have it all! Come see this inviting 4 bed + 2 den, 3 bath home on a spacious 14,000+ sqft lot. Featuring a huge Primary bedroom suite large enough for TWO king size beds, RV parking, a swimming pool and a hot tub hookup. You can work and play in this versatile floor plan that has room for everyone. You'll love the large backyard and all it has to offer! Enjoy the small town feel while only minutes from shopping, dining, parks and schools.

