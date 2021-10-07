4 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $575,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Dual Living / Single story / Custom home in desirable Hassler Farm Development! Located on a large flat lot - main home is approx. 1800 sq ft. / with 3 beds 2 baths, open layout, lg kitchen + pantry, quality and trendy finishes, and lg rooms. Second private dwelling is approx. 300 sq ft with living room, kitchenette, full bath, and bed. The outdoors features covered patio and separate deck, fresh landscaping, sprinkler system, garden beds, and storage shed. Unique and desirable opportunity, Welcome Home!