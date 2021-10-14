 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $559,950

PLAN 2602. Home is finished and ready for new owners! Versatile and spacious floorplan with 3 car garage! Great room has open kitchen, dining & family room area plus separate formal living & dining rooms. Bonus room and utility upstairs. Specs/Finishes have been selected for house, no changes can be made.

