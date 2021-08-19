4 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $539,900

So much to love from this home located in the desired bedroom community of Salem! Open concept featuring generous kitchen w/eating bar, pantry, undermount sink, gas stove, & granite countertops. LPV flooring in main living areas, arches, & vaulted ceilings accent this well maintained home. Four bedrooms w/one currently used as home office w/fiber optic hardwired on site. Covered patio w/extended outdoor living area, 8x12 storage shed & room for small RV or boat parking. Large landscaped yard. View today!