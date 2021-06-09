 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $519,950

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Home is complete. Floorplan 2225. Great-room plan. Vaulted Dining and Living rooms. Spacious Kitchen w/island & pantry, quartz counters. Family room w/slider to covered patio. Master suite with double sink vanity, soak tub & separate shower, walk-in closet. 3 car garage with mandoor. View More

