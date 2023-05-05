Welcome Home... Great Room open floor plan-9’ floor to ceiling stone fireplace & trayed ceiling. Luxury vinyl flooring in main living areas, granite counters & custom molding. Kitchen boasts SS appliances, double oven, built-in microwave, large walk-in pantry & 7’ island. Primary bedroom on main level, on-suite w/soak tub, walk-in closet & tile floors. Gorgeous landscaping, fenced backyard, covered patio and established large garden area. 16X8 matching shed with power, plus rv parking.
4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $699,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
The defense attorney fired back that he shouldn't be shamed.
It's the last of only two original wood buildings in downtown Albany. Here's what's planned.
An obit for a 'good goose.'
Customers have until May 13 to use their gift cards, and locations will start closing in the coming weeks.
It's at least the third arson arrest in the area since February. A prosecutor alleges the suspect was trying to turn over his housemate's "sou…