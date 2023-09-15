Roth Premier built home located in Stayton's coveted Wildlife Meadows. Built in 2018 with high-end finished throughout. Open floorplan, high ceilings, huge bonus room with wet bar. Covered patio with gas hook up, fenced back yard and 3 car garage! Master bedroom located on main is a must see! Quiet dead-end location neighboring the community park with miles of walking trails and a fishing pond! Seller is offering a $20k incentive for buyer's closing costs or rate buy down with full price offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $619,995
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's the latest on the woman accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter.
Police allege he was struck by an impaired driver. An arrest has been made.
It was a car the suspect had previously test-driven, LPD says. Here's how that information helped.
A Blodgett man claimed his girlfriend had committed suicide by driving off an embankment.
A large amount of hay is fueling a barn fire that started Sunday, Sept. 10.