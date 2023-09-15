Roth Premier built home located in Stayton's coveted Wildlife Meadows. Built in 2018 with high-end finished throughout. Open floorplan, high ceilings, huge bonus room with wet bar. Covered patio with gas hook up, fenced back yard and 3 car garage! Master bedroom located on main is a must see! Quiet dead-end location neighboring the community park with miles of walking trails and a fishing pond! Seller is offering a $20k incentive for buyer's closing costs or rate buy down with full price offer!