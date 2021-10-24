 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $490,000

4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $490,000

4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $490,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Desirable Stayton home in sought after neighborhood. Fantastic location, park nearby, and easy freeway access. Home features an open kitchen, dining, & family room floor plan w/hardwood flooring & sliding glass door to exterior patio & yard. Kitchen has new stainless appliances w/granite counters. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet, bath w/jetted tub & dual sinks. 4th bedroom could be bonus room. New roof, new exterior paint, and new Garden Shed. RV parking alongside home. Call to view today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News