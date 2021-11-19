4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $484,990

To be built opportunity in Stayton. Last opportunity left in Lambert Place. This home is the same floor plan as our model and highly desired. Single story, vaulted ceilings in living and primary bedroom. Open concept living with LVP, SS and Granite throughout. Kitchen is a chefs dream with a large walk in pantry! You still have time to pick some options and colors! Home will be complete Feb/March 2022. We make building easy!