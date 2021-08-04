4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $479,990

This home is a to be built in the Lambert Place Community of Stayton. The Timberline is a newer model from Hayden Homes. Open concept living with a spacious covered patio for entertaining. 4 large bedrooms upstairs including a master en suite with soaker tub. This home has a downstairs home office with french doors to allow for separation of space. Corner lot with 1 neighbor for added privacy. Expected completion Jan/Feb 2022.