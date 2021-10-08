4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $479,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Stayton's coveted Wildlife Meadows! Fenced, landscaped, and outfitted with custom window treatments, this home is truly move in ready! Large main suite with dual walk-in closets and stunning sunset views. Wonderful backyard with gate to grounds of Stayton Middle School. Deer Ave ends at park with walking trails and fishing pond, as well as access to the "back 40" hiking trails behind SMS. This home is low maintenance yet has so much opportunity for enjoying the outdoors!