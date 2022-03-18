Exceptional 4 bedroom and 3 full bathroom home in Stayton right across the street from park, tennis courts, and city pool! This home boasts with pride of ownership and so many great features. Bright and open with tons of great natural light. Beautiful kitchen with oak flooring, stainless steel appliances including gas range. Fully fenced back yard, HUGE front/ side yard with underground Bluetooth sprinklers. Room for RV parking. This one pretty much has it all! Open House Sunday 03/20 from 1-3PM.
4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 161-unit multifamily housing project in Albany is a step closer to breaking ground following a vote by the Albany Planning Commission on Mon…
Popular video sharing app TikTok probably isn’t the first place you’d check to see what the Albany Police Department is up to. But for nearly …
On Saturday morning, just hours after Oregon lifted its mask mandate, Kevin Weaver had what might have been the hundredth version of the same …
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
A Lebanon and a Redmond resident are dead.
The city’s premiere leadership awards ceremony was back after a year off with Albany Area Chamber of Commerce holding its 76th Distinguished S…
Gov. Kate Brown is appealing a lower court ruling that mostly upheld her use of clemency orders to grant state prisoners early release.
A trio of people appeared before the Lebanon City Council to fight what they fear will become high-density rental housing and urban encroachme…
A little bureaucracy can't stop a dedicated group from helping the homeless in Corvallis.
Oregon OSHA is updating its COVID-19 workplace guidelines.