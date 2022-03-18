 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $475,000

Exceptional 4 bedroom and 3 full bathroom home in Stayton right across the street from park, tennis courts, and city pool! This home boasts with pride of ownership and so many great features. Bright and open with tons of great natural light. Beautiful kitchen with oak flooring, stainless steel appliances including gas range. Fully fenced back yard, HUGE front/ side yard with underground Bluetooth sprinklers. Room for RV parking. This one pretty much has it all! Open House Sunday 03/20 from 1-3PM.

