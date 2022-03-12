 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $457,000

Craftsman bungalow with rockers on the front porch, private fenced backyard, surrounded by trees and privacy. Hardwood floors in the large upstairs room, new dishwasher, wonderful quaint built-ins in dining/ kitchen, 4 good sized bedrooms, high ceilings, vinyl windows, full bath and 1/2 bath with inside laundry room, detached large garage.

