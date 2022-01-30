 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $455,000

This almost fully updated farmhouse is a must see. Open concept living room/ dining/kitchen area with master on main. Home has several extra spaces including walk in pantry, den with built ins, and small storage room. Large back yard with covered patio and fire pit with grilling area. Garage has attached workshop and wood shed. Lots of parking in front including an RV space as well as additional alley parking. Book your showing before it's too late!

