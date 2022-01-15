Rare opportunity for this 4 bed home in Stayton, , Front Porch with swing, Master on the main. Bath has jetted tub. Full Basement with lots of storage, formal Dining room and eat in Kitchen, Fireplace in Living room, zoned DRMU (mixed use) buyer to due diligence
4 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $339,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
COVID-19 is to blame. Here's how many students and staff members are impacted by the disease.
The changes affect sites in Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon.
The victim is said to have been younger than 12 years old at the time of the crimes.
He also has to forfeit 25 properties in Oregon and California and more than $16 million in Tesla stock. Here's how much time he'll serve.
The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for the Oregon Coast the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15 due to a large undersea vo…
Newsroom hires at our company have received crucial advice for years: When you move to town, don’t get an apartment or house with a red door.
A developer plans for a five-story building with “extended stay” hotel rooms and apartments on the south side of Northwest Cornell Avenue near…
Contract tracing and resulting notifications will be different.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths in Tuesday’s report.
The crimes are alleged to have happened in Harrisburg.