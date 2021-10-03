4 Bedroom Home in Shedd - $745,000

Great rural property right outside historic Brownsville. Dual level home gives multiple opportunities for air B&B, rental income, or any dual living situation. Main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2baths, with master suite and 2 covered decks. Lower level features 1 bedroom, office/den, 1 full bath, huge utility room, and large open kitchen/living room. All new lighting throughout the home and separate thermostat from lower level. Great shop and large fenced pasture, views, updated kitchen and much much more.