4 Bedroom Home in Shedd - $599,900

1+ acres, one level, unique floor plan, marble walls, and some top notch upgrades and ample opportunity is now available for you to buy! This 3+ bed w/ 3+ bath, option for dual living in multiple ways, 3776 SF house is unique and worth a look. Inside you will find great entertaining space, storage, large kitchen, outbuildings and so much more. Convention location with fully fenced property with gated entry. Call today for your appt to view.