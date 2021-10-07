4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $799,900

Amazing property located outside the small town of Scio. Seller is currently using barn as a wedding venue. 18.35 acres w/home, 30x40 heated 4 car garage/airplane hanger w/attached 40x14 covered RV pad w/water & electric hook up. 50x55 barn; 72x60 Ag barn. Property is flat, fenced and cross fenced. Fruit trees/grapes/blueberries. Too much to list, see features list in Assoc docs for more details. Buyer due-diligence.