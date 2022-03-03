 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $750,000

4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $750,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Like brand new! 4 bed/ 3 bath, all bedrooms upstairs with additional office/den, 2nd living room/bonus space & laundry shoot. Spacious primary bedroom, bathroom has freestanding tub and brand new tiled shower. 2-200 amp panels, 2-50 gal water heaters.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News