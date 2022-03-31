 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $6,995,000

Angel Valley Farm-one of the most extraordinary properties in the Pacific NW. Nationally recognized as one of Oregon's dream homes located in the heart of the fertile Willamette Valley; an easy drive from Portland, Eugene or Salem, this 375 acre private retreat has too many features to list. Includes a 60-acre blueberry farm w/seasoned farm manager, 2 add'l homes & more. Estate home is built w/extraordinary materials that will stand the test of time-ripe for grapes, more blueberries or more!

