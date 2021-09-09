 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $575,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Country living! Beautiful acreage in Scio OR. Huge 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. This spacious house has a formal living room, along with a cozy family room. Dining room has a beautiful view of the property! New carpet. With all of this square footage, it is perfect for gatherings. Brand new Roof and Septic. The property has fenced pasture, and is perfect for a small farm or just a quiet lifestyle.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News