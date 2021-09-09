4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $575,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Country living! Beautiful acreage in Scio OR. Huge 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. This spacious house has a formal living room, along with a cozy family room. Dining room has a beautiful view of the property! New carpet. With all of this square footage, it is perfect for gatherings. Brand new Roof and Septic. The property has fenced pasture, and is perfect for a small farm or just a quiet lifestyle.