4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $569,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Is it privacy you're looking for? This spacious 4bed, 2ba sits on 3.75A in an open area surrounded by trees. Built in 2006 with over 1900sf, vaulted ceilings, can lights, newer floors, ductless heat pump, extra insulation in exterior walls, interior walls, floors and attic, attic fan, vapor barrier, 220 in the 2-car garage, 20x38 carport, 8x36 RV cover, hot tub pad, two old barns, power port near former professionally-leveled pool area and more! Not a drive-by! See it now!