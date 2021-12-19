 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $475,000

Room for everyone in this 2010 Goldenwest Bungalow Mansion 4 bedroom home on 5 usable acres! Home features vaulted ceilings, two living areas, wonderful kitchen with large pantry and covered deck. Property has gated entry with fenced pastures, barn or shop and additional outbuildings for storage.

