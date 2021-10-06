4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $1,055,000

157 Ac of complete privacy with fantastic valley views nestled in the woodlands of Stayton &Scio.The existing home sits atop of the hill and has good bones for a remodel/replace w/ a new dwelling & outbuildings. Property is sloped w/ a good road system for management & recreational purposes. The property features healthy 18-25 year old 70 ac stand of Douglas Fir, ready for a thinning soon. Jory/Nekia soils have supported a variety of farming. 2 adjacent lots can be sold together MLS #782815 & MLS #782829