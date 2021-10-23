 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $1,050,000

Updated farmhouse w/wrap around porch. Some original woodwork inc doors, stairs & rails. 2016 complete kitchen remodel, 2020 total parlor and office remodel, 2021 bathroom and mudroom remodel. Vinyl windows (except 4). 4 stall wood barn w/paddocks, feed, tack room and loft, 3 pastures, covered arena, 3 bay shop w/220, 4 stall dog kennel-1 is currently a chic coop, sep. man cave, 2 hay fields, 1+ acre garden patch, fruit trees, berries, irrig well. 2004 3/2.5 1620sf Karsten on cond. use farm dwelling.

