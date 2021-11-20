Updated farmhouse w/wrap around porch. Some original woodwork inc doors, stairs & rails. 2016 complete kitchen remodel, 2020 total parlor & office remodel, 2021 bathroom and mudroom update. Vinyl windows (except 4). 4 stall wood barn w/paddocks, feed, tack room & loft, 3 pastures, covered arena, 3 bay shop w/220, 4 stall dog kennel-1 is currently a chic coop, man cave, 2 hay fields, 1+ acre garden patch, fruit trees, berries, irrig well. 2004 3/2.5 1620sf manuf home on cond use farm dwelling.
4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $1,045,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing heroin and methamphetamine in and around Linn County.
The cities had alleged they'd been sold a bill of goods when an an experimental technology for wastewater treatment was touted as something that worked.
A woman from Benton County died in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville on Monday morning, Nov. 15.
Robert Andrew Lund of Lebanon was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 15, to 41 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after fai…
A Linn County man has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment for injuries he allegedly caused to a child.
A dog attacked by a cougar last week in Lebanon died on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Using a loud-hail speaker, detectives were able to contact the suspect and bring him into custody.
An Albany man who is already facing multiple sex crime charges in Linn County has been charged with two more.
'I’m not sure how much longer I can keep this up,' one teacher said.
An Albany man reportedly running across Interstate 5 was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Saturday night near Albany.