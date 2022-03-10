 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $990,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $990,000

12.42 acres with a fixer upper home. Horse barn 40x30, well, septic. Garden areas. Flat land, all fenced in. Metal roof, 2 story, 4 bed, 1.5 bath. Master bedroom on main floor. Unfinished basement. Close to town, plenty of room for the toys.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News