4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $942,015

Mt Hood views, sunsets and territorial views from the covered deck and lower patio are just a few amazing features of this Luxury Green built Fowler home. Integration of outdoor and indoor living space is featured in this plan. Beautiful kitchen with large island, built in gas cooktop, oven & microwave plus chimney style vent hood. Primary suite has floating vanity with kick lights zero step shower & free standing farmhouse modern tub. Lower level can be multi gen living. Move in August