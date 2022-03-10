 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $845,000

Lovely home in a secluded rural setting but just minutes from downtown Salem. Updated plumbing and electrical. Tastefully remodeled throughout with potential for dual living. Finished office could be used as a fifth bedroom. Large garden area with established fruit trees and a separate shop. Beautiful view to the west including the Oregon Capitol building on a clear day. Worth a look!

