4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $839,890

Beautifully designed Modern Daylight Home Showcasing the elegance of living on the Ridge in Salem w/ territorial views & Sunsets. Quality Finishes, Zero Step entry shower, freestanding tub, matte black hardware, double-sided fireplace w/ social patios & gathering spots this property is a unique result of design teams bringing function & upscale amenities together for a strong inside/outside connection. Under Floor with Generational suite is tucked under for elegant street appeal. Close 1/28/22