Beautifully designed Modern Daylight Home Showcasing the elegance of living on the Ridge in Salem w/ territorial views & Sunsets. Quality Finishes, Zero Step entry shower, freestanding tub, matte black hardware, double-sided fireplace w/ social patios & gathering spots this property is a unique result of design teams bringing function & upscale amenities together for a strong inside/outside connection. Under Floor with Generational suite is tucked under for elegant street appeal. Close 1/28/22
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $839,890
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There will be no Northwest Art & Air Festival this weekend, or at all this year, the City of Albany has decided.
- Updated
PORTLAND — People in Oregon, regardless of vaccination status, will once again be required to wear masks in most public outdoor settings — inc…
- Updated
Casie Murray, 36, was originally indicted with attempted murder. On Thursday, she was convicted of menacing.
- Updated
An Albany man has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison for child pornography charges.
- Updated
The first recruit to the United States Space Force in the entire Northwest is from Albany. Specialist Adrian Conner-Yother finished his basic …
- Updated
An Albany convicted sex offender faces new child pornography-related charges after reportedly using gift cards to entice two Lebanon-area chil…
- Updated
A firefighter working the Gales fire within the Middle Fork Complex has been killed in an accident, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
The Greater Albany Public Schools board met Monday night at Meadowridge Elementary School to discuss Hispanic Heritage Month and Gov. Kate Bro…
- Updated
The Northwest Art & Air Festival, a staple summer event in Albany, is back after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The fes…
- Updated
ALSEA — A Benton County school superintendent is telling parents they can get their children out of wearing masks by citing federal disability…