 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $839,890

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $839,890

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $839,890

Beautifully designed Modern Daylight Home Showcasing the elegance of living on the Ridge in Salem w/ territorial views & Sunsets. Quality Finishes, Zero Step entry shower, freestanding tub, matte black hardware, double-sided fireplace w/ social patios & gathering spots this property is a unique result of design teams bringing function & upscale amenities together for a strong inside/outside connection. Under Floor with Generational suite is tucked under for elegant street appeal. Close 1/28/22

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany cancels Art & Air
Local

Albany cancels Art & Air

  • Updated

There will be no Northwest Art & Air Festival this weekend, or at all this year, the City of Albany has decided.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News