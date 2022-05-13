 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $795,000

Builder's own home with ALL the features! 10' ceilings entire main floor, 12' ceilings in great room. Walnut built in cabinets in great room and kitchen island. 8' solid core walnut doors, incredible custom millwork includes custom "boxes" with rope lighting in great room and foyer, wains cotting, Full height custom cabinets, floating walnut vanity in hall bath, Control 4 audio and TV, Huge covered patio w/ TNG cedar and outdoor kitchen. 48" gas range and hood, custom tile shower and 6' soaking tub..AMAZING

