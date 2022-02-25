Exceptional luxury Boylan Home in highly sought after S.Salem neighborhood. Masterly crafted home w/great sunlight says "kick off your shoes-you're home" while comfort, elegance & class greet you from every angle. Great rm floor plan w/main lvl office & large Bon Rm. features top of the line amenities including: Gourmet Kitch W/Qtz counters, sbwy tile, SS applns, w/I pntry, Cust Frplc & mantel, blt ins cabs, LVP & LVT, shiplap accnts, Primary ensuite tiled WI shwr, dble WI closets,RV pd w/util.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $789,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Sweet Home man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an infant in his care.
The FBI suspects they may be connected to other crimes.
The number of those arrested in connection to a Feb. 9 assault of a 13-year-old in Sweet Home captured on video is now five.
He is also running for governor.
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
In another twist in the continuing saga of the former Sweet Home mill, its new owner wants to postpone putting his name on the deed to the property.
The Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center was set to open this month. It may be as many as 10 months late.
A family in Sweet Home evacuated their house early Wednesday morning, Feb. 23 as a fire rapidly spread through the building, according to a ne…
Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
An Albany woman agreed to surrender her nursing license Feb. 16 after she diverted medications from patients.