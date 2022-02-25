 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $789,900

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $789,900

Exceptional luxury Boylan Home in highly sought after S.Salem neighborhood. Masterly crafted home w/great sunlight says "kick off your shoes-you're home" while comfort, elegance & class greet you from every angle. Great rm floor plan w/main lvl office & large Bon Rm. features top of the line amenities including: Gourmet Kitch W/Qtz counters, sbwy tile, SS applns, w/I pntry, Cust Frplc & mantel, blt ins cabs, LVP & LVT, shiplap accnts, Primary ensuite tiled WI shwr, dble WI closets,RV pd w/util.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News