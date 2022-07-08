 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $779,900

Stunning modern contemporary NEW Construction home. This home boasts over 2,900-sqft.featuring 4-bedrooms 2.5 bath, a bonus room, an office, a 2-car garage, vaulted ceilings, custom built walk-in closets, quartz countertops, custom gourmet kitchen, covered deck and patio, tile backsplash, custom fireplace, exquisite upgrades and finishes, accent walls, Central HVAC, central vacuum, walk-in pantry. Primary suite includes a custom shower and free standing soaking tub etc. No HOA.

