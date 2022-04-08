 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $759,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $759,000

New improved price! Gorgeous 4+ bed, 3 bath, custom home by Boylan Construction! Pure luxury throughout! Huge magnificent master suite w/ dual walk in closets, sumptuous bath, double sinks, free standing tub & fully tiled shower. Stunning floor to ceiling stone fireplace in luxurious great rm. open to chefs kitchen w/ Quartz counters & island, stainless appl., lg. walk in pantry. Dbl glass doors into main level office/5th bed! Lg. bonus rm. Fenced yard! 3 car garage! Gated RV pad w/ 30amp power.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany woman charged with murder

Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News