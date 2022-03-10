4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $759,000

Open House Sat/Sun 12-3pm. Fabulous new construction by Boylan Homes in S Salem. Main-level living with open floor plan. Designer touches throughout with high-end materials. Great room features gorgeous flooring, gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen has quartz counters, island with eating bar. Primary suite features large walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom with tile shower, soaking tub. Upstairs guest room, bathroom, bonus room. Gated RV parking with hookups. Must see to appreciate the style & design.