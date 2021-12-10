 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $749,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $749,000

Beautiful new construction featuring 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home, gym, media room, and office. Primary Bedroom, office and open concept living room on Main floor. Kitchen featuring beautiful spacious island along with brand new appliances. Family room, 3 bedrooms, Mudroom Rec room, and Media room on second level for a more personal feel. Dark hardwood floors throughout the home. Two balconies looking out to a scenic view of forest trees. Driving Distance to nearby Parks, Schools and the Creekside

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News