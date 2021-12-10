4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $749,000

Beautiful new construction featuring 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home, gym, media room, and office. Primary Bedroom, office and open concept living room on Main floor. Kitchen featuring beautiful spacious island along with brand new appliances. Family room, 3 bedrooms, Mudroom Rec room, and Media room on second level for a more personal feel. Dark hardwood floors throughout the home. Two balconies looking out to a scenic view of forest trees. Driving Distance to nearby Parks, Schools and the Creekside