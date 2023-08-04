Introducing Affinity Estates, an 89 lot new subdivision above Creekside Golf Club. Now taking reservations for projects construction to begin in October for Phase 1. Open floor plan, custom design throughout. Vaulted ceilings and stone fireplace attract your attention when walking in. Master on main with walk in closet, shower and soaking tub. Custom cabinets with lots of counter space, that also includes a walk in pantry. Large covered patio. Tandem 3 car garage. Photos are similar to.