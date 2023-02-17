Stunning one level home with front and back covered patios. Large gourmet open kitchen and great room. Separate dining area for hosting. Incredible master suite with oversized walk in closet. Deluxe master bath, soaking tub & tiled shower. 3 bedroom home with a 4th bedroom/office. Walk in opens to Laundry room! STILL TIME TO PICK YOUR OWN FINISHES! *Photos are similar too with upgrades.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $715,000
