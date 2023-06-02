This beautiful home has all you need. Large kitchen with custom cabinets, lots of counter space and a pantry. Vaulted ceilings, Master on the main level with walk in closet, free standing soaking tub and tile shower. Plus 2 full bedrooms upstairs with bonus room. Large covered patio with fully fenced yard and RV pad plus underground sprinklers. Photos are similar too.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $710,000
