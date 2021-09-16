 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $709,000

Quality built by Wind River Homes in desirable Sabre Ridge Estates. Open great room plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, large bonus room and an office. Beautiful floor to ceiling rocked fireplace with custom cabinets on sides, beam and ceiling. Open hand rail stairs. Plus, hard to find tandem 3 car garage. CCB#205056.

