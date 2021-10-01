4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $695,000

Quality plus an outstanding floor plan make this Rainier Ridge Home a must see. Vaulted ceilings, covered front & back porches, fully landscaped & fenced yard, stunning stacked stone fireplace w/hearth & mantel, ample storage, large laundry with sink plus extra living space up are all welcoming and efficiently designed.Large kitchen connected to dining and great rooms by spacious angled island plus the private primary suite & Jr suite + family room up are perfect for any lifestyle. Move 12/29