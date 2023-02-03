Another quality built and very desirable spacious one level home in beautiful Affinity Estates. Chefs kitchen with great attention to detail and quality materials. Quartz counters, stainless appliances, and island with eating bar. Fully landscaped with UGS, private covered patio in rear yard, and fencing. 3 car tandem garage. Photos are similar too with upgrades.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $680,000
